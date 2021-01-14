Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin responds to a question on COVID vaccines during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin responds to a question on COVID vaccines during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

‘Ramp up’ of vaccine delivery in Canada not expected until April, Fortin says

Fortin says efforts are already underway to make sure the supplies and storage needs are identified

Canada should start getting a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered weekly in April, meaning the “ramp up” phase of Canada’s vaccine rollout is still more than two months away.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the vice-president of logistics for the Public Health Agency of Canada, says the specific delivery schedules for vaccines from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are now available until the end of February.

By the end of this week Fortin expects more than 929,000 doses to have arrived, with another 417,000 before the end of the month, and 1.9 million doses in February.

That will leave 2.7 million doses to be delivered in March to get to the six million doses the companies have promised to ship to Canada before the end of that month.

But Fortin says the expectation is that starting in April shipments from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be close to one million a week, allowing provinces to significantly expand their vaccine programs.

Fortin says efforts are already underway to make sure the supplies and storage needs are identified so everything is in place when the bigger shipments start arriving.

READ MORE: COVID clarity: Feds say 42-day gap for 2-dose vaccines OK as provinces race to immunity

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic fury: 65% of Canadians want to see borders closed to keep sun-seekers home
Next story
Telus phone services out across parts of Western Canada

Just Posted

Cheslatta Chief Corrina Leween received one of the COVID-19 vaccines on the Southside, on Wednesday, Jan. 13. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
COVID-19 vaccination begins in Burns Lake

Senior population, health care workers and First Nations among the first to get the vaccine

Sasquatch sighting. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)
Sasquatch on the loose at Omineca Ski Club

Head out to the trails to see if you can spot it; a tongue-in-cheek response from the club President

Two books in particular became quite popular at the start of the pandemic — Soap and Water Common Sense, The definitive guide to viruses’ bacteria, parasites, and disease and The Great Influenza, The story of the deadliest pandemic in history. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Public Library lent 20,916 books in 2020

Gained 67 new patrons throughout the year

NH Emergency. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Northern Health’s new digital portal launched

Northern B.C. residents can now access HealtheLife for health-based information

BLFR. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Fire Rescue records two calls already in 2021

The department saw 165 calls in 2020 setting a new record for Burns Lake

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone questions the NDP government in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 25, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Todd Stone says he’s not running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Kamloops MLA was widely viewed as a front-runner

Wireless voice and data services are out for those on Telus as of Thursday (Jan. 14) afternoon across Western Canada, Telus Support said in a recent Tweet. (Black Press file photo)
Telus phone services out across parts of Western Canada

Telus said they are working on the issue and hope to have services restored soon

Screenshot from video.
2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Lower Mainland school

Mother says daughter was targeted because of how she identifies

Constable Ken Jaques broke a window and crawled into a home to rescue an elderly man who had be laying on the floor for days. Jaques was the officer who provided oversight for the 2020 Remembrance Day services and is shown here in a picture with his son. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Senior who fell and spent days lying on floor of home saved by Princeton cop

He broke the glass and crawled into the house, while calling for assistance from BC Ambulance

Luke Marston works on the seawolf mask for Canucks goalie Braden Holtby. (Mike Wavrecan photo)
B.C. Coast Salish artist designs new mask for Canucks goalie

Braden Holtby’s new mask features artwork by Luke Martson inspired by the legend of the seawolf

Near empty security lines are seen at the domestic departures of Vancouver International Airport, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Airlines in Canada and around the world are suffering financially due to the lack of travel and travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Pandemic fury: 65% of Canadians want to see borders closed to keep sun-seekers home

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues, many Canadians want prohibition on personal travel

Jail cell - Reporter file photo
Victoria-area teenage killers, Kelly Ellard and Derik Lord, get parole privileges extended

Derik Lord gets overnight privileges while Kelly Ellard’s are extended

Most Read