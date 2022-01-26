Rapid tests are now available at the Lakes District Health Centre. (File photo/Lakes Disrict News)

Rapid testing now available in Northern Health centres

No drop-ins available, by appointment only

As COVID-19 activity increases across B.C., guidance for when to get a COVID-19 test has been updated.

According to Northern Health’s new guidelines, a COVID-19 test is not recommended if you have no symptoms even if you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive. If you are fully vaccinated with two doses, experiencing mild symptoms and can manage your illness at home, self-isolate for five days.

Notify your close contacts so they can self-monitor for symptoms

A COVID-19 test is recommended if you have symptoms, and you are at higher risk of severe illness. It is also recommended if you identify with a high risk setting such as health care workers, first responders, residents of congregate settings, or live in a remote or rural community

If you feel unwell and are unsure about your symptoms, contact your health care provider or call 8-1-1.

In addition to the new guidelines, Northern Health announced that rapid COVID-19 tests are available at Northern Health testing centres, and may be provided to individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and according to risk factors.

‘This means they’re available at all testing centres including the Lakes District Health Centre and Houston Health Centre. However, it’s important to note that it’s still by test requisition. In other words, people don’t just drop in to a testing centre and ask for a rapid test. Individuals seeking testing need to call the virtual clinic or fill out the online form, and are then directed to a testing centre for either PCR, or RAT based on their symptoms and risk factors,” Northern Health Regional Manager Eryn Collins told Lakes District News.

Availability of rapid tests may be limited at times, depending on supply.

READ MORE: No rapid COVID-19 tests available in Burns Lake

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
