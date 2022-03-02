Rapid tests for Lakes District Secondary School

Students at Lakes District Secondary School have each received a kit containing five tests. (File photo/Black Press)

Lakes District Secondary School distributed rapid antigen tests, received from the Ministry of Education, to all students on Feb. 24. Each student received a kit containing five of the tests. Dr. Bonnie Henry recommends using rapid tests when people have symptoms.

Millions of rapid tests have been distributed to rural and remote communities, K-12 and post-secondary schools, long-term care and assisted living facilities, health care settings and testing facilities across the province.

Pharmasave in Burns Lake announced on Feb. 15 that they rapid testing kits available for sale for a price of $39.99 for two tests. In addition, as of Feb. 25, pharmacies across the province began distributing one kit containing five boxes per person aged 70 and older, free of charge. Individuals over 70 wanting to get a kit must show their B.C. Services Card.

READ MORE: B.C. pharmacies to distribute free rapid tests for people aged 70 and over

So far, B.C. has received 22,242,902 rapid tests and deployed 14,843,222 with 7,399,683 left in inventory. Over the next four weeks, the province expects to receive 12 million tests, with three million arriving each week.

With files from Cole Schisler

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.