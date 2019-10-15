‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit

It might be getting chilly outside but winter won’t hit B.C. too hard, according to a seasonal forecast released by AccuWeather Monday.

The weather service is predicting a “rather mild” winter for the western province, with places such as Vancouver, Victoria, Kamloops and Prince George forecast to be drier and sunnier than usual.

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit.

“The main storm track will likely bring bulk of rain and snowfall events to northwestern British Columbia this winter,” said AccuWeather’s Canadian weather expert Brett Anderson.

Alberta is expected to be windier than usual, Anderson said, which could lead to “dramatic swings in temperatures.”

Saskatchewan and Manitoba are expected to be much colder than usual due to surges of Arctic air.

Ontario temperatures are expected to be average this winter but the weather service said cities like Toronto and Ottawa could see more snow than usual.

Quebec is forecast to see an increased number of “moisture-laden storms” while the Maritimes are expected to be fairly mild.

Most Read