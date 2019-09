Claire Rattée, Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, accompanied by her campaign manager Chelsea Bossence spoke to a crowd of about 15 people at Woods N’ Water in Burns Lake on Sept. 5. The tattoo artist and former Kitimat city councillor discussed with members of the audience their concerns over the government’s response to the wildfires of last year, and other regional issues. (Blair McBride photos)