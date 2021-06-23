Ray Morris elected as new chief for Nee Tahi Buhn band

A total of 29 voters went to the polls to elect a chief and two new councillors for the Nee Tahi Buhn Band. (Black Press file photo)

The elections for Nee Tahi Buhn band have finally concluded and a new chief and council is now sitting at the helm.

On June 17, the election for the Nee Tahi Buhn band council was declared and Ray Morris was elected as the chief for the band. Jordan Erickson and Celine Morris have been elected as councillors for the band.

According to One Feather’s announcement signed by chief election officer, a total of 29 ballots were cast of which Celine Morris got 22, Jordan Erickson got 15, Mark Morris got 11 and Frank Jr. Morris got 5 votes.

Ray Morris won the election by acclamation.

Earlier this year, the band members removed the former council and chief. The band members first initiated the removal of Chief Patricia Prince and councillors Tyson Prince and Victor Burt in February. Marcella Morris, the former de facto band manager had told Lakes District News in an email that the Nee Tahi Buhn Band Members had not been represented appropriately by the chief and council, over the last few years, there was no communication from the chief or the councilors, no information regarding band business or finances was shared.

On Feb. 14 the band members called for a special meeting on Feb. 14 and initiated the removal of the chief and council and the by-elections were set for June 10 until June 17.

Marcella spoke with us again after the elections and was extremely emotional over the results.

“It was a long process, I am glad it is over and we are back on the right track. It is a happy moment for our nation. We are just trying to find out what happened in the last two years so we have lots of work to do, lots of audits, basically the hardwork is just beginning,” said an emotional Marcella.

The band has a new band manager Uland Tom. Marcella said she is excited to see what the new council, chief and the new team do for the nation.