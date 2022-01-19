RBC ad campaign overlooks translation

rbc

Former Lake Babine Nation chief councillor Wilf Adam noticed an RBC ad last week containing the words ‘My Doh’, and took to Facebook to point out an oversight with the translation of that word. “Doh means vagina in Carrier language. We were watching TV in the morning and all the sudden this commercial comes on, and I asked my wife if it was for real,” Adam said. Lakes District News has reached out to RBC about the ad, but did not receive a response by press time. (Wilf Adam photo/Lakes District News)

