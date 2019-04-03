RCMP ask public to help find missing Prince Rupert man

Kevin Bell was last seen at the Rupert Square Mall on March 28, 2019

RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Prince Rupert resident.

Kevin Rodney Bell was last seen at the Rupert Square Mall on March 28, 2019.

His family said that Kevin is a happy, outgoing guy, he’s always friendly and this is not in his nature to up and leave. None of the family members have been contacted since mid-February.

Police have described Bell as a First Nations male, 44 years old, 5’8, 175-200lbs with dark brown hair.

Bell was last seen wearing a light blue jacket with a hood, blue jeans and new running shoes.

“Kevin Bell’s family and the RCMP are concerned for his well-being, as this disappearance is out of the ordinary for Kevin Bell,” the police press release states.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Bell are urged to contact their local police, Prince Rupert RCMP 250-627-0700 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
