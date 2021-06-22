The Cariboo Mountains as seen from Issac Lake on the Bowron Lake canoe circuit. The Bowron Lake canoe circuit inside Bowron Lake Provincial park stretches over 100 km. (Wikipedia Commons photo)

The Cariboo Mountains as seen from Issac Lake on the Bowron Lake canoe circuit. The Bowron Lake canoe circuit inside Bowron Lake Provincial park stretches over 100 km. (Wikipedia Commons photo)

RCMP believe Alberta kayacker went over waterfall, drowned in Bowron Lake Provincial Park

A 60-year-old man was reported missing to Wells RCMP on June 22

Wells RCMP say a missing kayaker is presumed drowned.

Police received a report a 60-year-old Alberta man failed to arrive at the Isaac Falls portage site.

“It is believed that the man missed the exit point and went over the Isaac Falls,” an RCMP news release reads. “It is presumed he may have drowned.”

The Bowron Lake canoe circuit inside Bowron Lake Provincial park stretches over 100 km. The trip takes canoers six to 10 days to complete, with shorter circuits available.

Park rangers and search and rescue attended the remote location to search.

A swift water rescue team was able to locate the kayak and a life jacket, but were unable to find the man.

READ MORE: Quesnel Search and Rescue pulling back on search for missing man

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPwells

Previous story
Anti-racism rally in Nanaimo postponed due to threat of violence
Next story
UPDATE: ‘Out of control’ fire at Eleven Mile Creek near Hope up to 35 hectares

Just Posted

A map of the affected area by the fire ban. (BCWS photo/Lakes District News)
Northwest Fire Centre to implement open fire prohibition starting Friday

(Lake Babine Nation website photo/Lakes District News)
Murphy Abraham elected as Chief for Lake Babine Nation

A total of 29 voters went to the polls to elect a chief and two new councillors for the Nee Tahi Buhn Band. (Black Press file photo)
Ray Morris elected as new chief for Nee Tahi Buhn band

(SD 91 website photo/Lakes District News)
WKE bids farewell to principal, vice principal