RCMP create exclusion zone on access road to pipeline worksite: Twitter

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Reports are coming in via social media that the RCMP have set up an exclusion zone on the Morice West Forest Service Road several kilometres from where the Wet’suwet’en felled trees leading to a Coastal GasLink pipeline construction site near Houston.

The trees were felled after the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs served the company with an eviction notice Jan. 4 in response to a B.C. Supreme Court injunction issued Dec. 31.

Chief Na’Moks (John Ridsdale) has said the chiefs are steadfast that they will not allow the pipeline to proceed through their traditional territory.

A year ago, RCMP set up a similar exclusion zone prior to dismantling a Gidimt’en gate on a bridge and arresting 14 protesters to enforce a December 2018 injunction granting the company access to the worksite.

Meanwhile, B.C. premier John Horgan has said the pipeline will proceed despite opposition.

The Interior News is en route to Houston to investigate.

READ MORE: Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

