RCMP excecutes search warrant in Southside

Frontline officers in Burns Lake executed a search warrant the weekend of Aug. 28 and 29, and recovered property which had allegedly been stolen according to a press release by the RCMP.

After receiving information that a resident was hiding stolen goods at a property in the 25000-block of Amendt Road in Southside, officers obtained and executed a search warrant. The goods that were recovered included; an ATV, a dump trailer, a Bobcat skid steer, a flat deck trailer, a lawn mower, a travel trailer and a van, which have allegedly been stolen.

Two men, a 44-year-old from Grassy Plains and a 48-year-old from Prince George were arrested and have since been released, pending the outcome of the investigation. The results of the investigation will be submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service for determination of appropriate charges.

We have identified a number of items as stolen and are working to return them to the rightful owners, however we believe there may be additional items which have not been reported stolen or perhaps information is incomplete when it comes to ownership, thus not allowing us to be able to confirm whether or not they are in fact are stolen,” stated Cpl. Michael Young of the Burns Lake Detachment in the release. “We are reminding the public to document your valuable possessions, including VIN or other identifying numbers for all non-licensed vehicles/property, so if you are the victim of a theft they can be properly tracked.

Cpl Young also addressed the rumours that had been swirling around the local area about the incident that a possible dead body had been recovered during the executed search warrant.