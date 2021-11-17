RCMP hands out candy, not fines

Better late then never. Lakes District News received photos of RCMP Constables McDonald, Scott and Nitz, who were seen handing out candy on Halloween night in Burns Lake. One local resident told Lakes District News that over 180 kids were served throughout the night. (Lyssa McDonald photo/Lakes District News)
