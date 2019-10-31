RCMP helicopter called in as missing person search continues

Ground crews also combing area for Laureen Fabian

Laureen Fabian

The RCMP has called in a helicopter it has based in Prince George this morning as the search for Laureen Fabian, missing since Oct. 28, continues in the Houston area.

Fabian, 69, left her Houston rural area home around 12:30 p.m. that day and has not been seen since.

“In the past two days of searching, police dog teams from each Terrace and Prince George have assisted in the search,” added RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Search teams have been concentrating in the Buck Flats Road area.

In addition to Houston Search and Rescue, members of Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue are also taking part.

Search efforts the past several days have continued into the evening hours.

A search and rescue aircraft has also been used.

“Houston RCMP continues to lead the search, supported by several specialized units,” said O’Donaghey.

RCMP would like to remind anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Laureen Fabian is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15
Next story
B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Just Posted

RCMP helicopter called in as missing person search continues

Ground crews also combing area for Laureen Fabian

Missing person search continues

Searchers concentrating on Buck Flats Road area

Missing person search continues

Searchers concentrating on Buck Flats Road area

From Indian metropolis to rural Canada

Burns Lake has drawn its fair share of people from far-off places.… Continue reading

Pooches come out to play

Local pooches are getting their first taste of the new dog park… Continue reading

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Most Read