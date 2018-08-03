RCMP investigate suspicious death of Quesnel man, 41

Quesnel RCMP were called to a reported assault to find a man dead

A 41-year-old Quesnel man is dead after local RCMP received a call reporting an assault at a home on Nazko Road near Quesnel Aug. 1.

The police received the report at around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the home, the man was discovered dead at the scene.

A second male resident, who police say was known to the 41-year-old man, was detained but has since been released from custody.

The North District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death, which they say is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators believe it to be an isolated incident.

Police are continuing their investigation and asking anyone with information to contact the Quesnel RCMP Detachment at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Quesnel crime rate almost four times national average in 2017


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dutch tourist dies after falling into B.C. river near waterfall
Next story
B.C. teacher’s request to opt out of union on religious grounds rejected

Just Posted

State of local emergency declared south of Burns Lake

Regional district employees now empowered to implement safety procedures

Four more evacuation alerts, one evacuation order issued

Island Lake newest wildfire of note in the Burns Lake area

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Evacuation order issued south of Burns Lake

All residents in the area must leave immeditely

Evacuation alerts issued south of Burns Lake

In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will be opened

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

Remote B.C. community under wildfire evacuation order

More crews arrive today at Alkali Lake wildfire now moving toward Telegraph Creek

B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Two Hats Security takes on cyberbullying and talks about global citizenship

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

Most Read