RCMP investigating a death west of Vanderhoof

RCMP are west of Vanderhoof investigating a death. Cpl. Madonna Saunderson from the District Advisory NCO, Media Relations, North District said, “At this time I can confirm that police are investigating a death. I have no further information at this time.” (Facebook images)

