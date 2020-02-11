Lamprey Bridge. The RCMP say they are entering into a criminal investigation after the bridge was cut and had its bolts loosened. (RCMP photo)

RCMP launch criminal investigation following damage to Lamprey Creek Bridge

RCMP say repairs were completed to the bridge on Feb. 8

A bridge in close proximity to dispute between Coastal GasLink and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs has been damaged, according to RCMP.

Mounties said in a news release Friday that the bridge near the Lamprey Creek Recreation site had been cut and had its bolts loosened.

Experts the RCMP consulted with said the damage made the bridge unsafe for foot traffic or vehicles.

READ MORE: RCMP wrapping up major operations in support of injunction on forest service road

RCMP say the damage of was evidence of clear intent to cause damage to the bridge and that a criminal investigation into who caused the damage is ongoing.

On Feb. 9 RCMP said repairs to the bridge were completed the day before and it is once again safe for travel.

As tensions remain high along the rural northern B.C. road, the dispute has sparked a number of demonstrations across the country in solidarity with the First Nation. This includes a protest in southeastern Ontario which has forced the shutdown of passenger rail services over the weekend. In B.C., a number of demonstrators protested RCMP actions by occupying the Legislature in Victoria for more than 24 hours. Another protest shut down access to the Port of Vancouver.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Just Posted

RCMP wrapping up major operations in support of injunction on forest service road

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

‘People are starting to wake up’: Pipeline protesters expect long-term change

Some say public opinion has shifted toward support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Protesters in Burns Lake

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en chiefs and others protesting the Coastal GasLink natural gas… Continue reading

Individuals arrested during RCMP enforcement of injunction appear in Smithers court

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

22-year-old Smithers man dies after stabbing

RCMP say they were called to a rural residence Saturday following reports of a stabbing

VIDEO: Ottawa launches consultations on Indigenous ownership of Trans Mountain pipeline

Up to 129 communities will be consulted over the next weeks

Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

B.C. ceramic artist launches residency project to support future potters

The Mary Fox Legacy Project will maintain Fox’s home gallery and offer artist residencies to potters

Vancouver Island couple lucky to be alive as rock slide crushes their truck

Evening drive around Cowichan Lake turns into nightmare

RCMP say search for missing snowmobiler in B.C. now a recovery operation

Police say the missing man’s snowmobile was recovered

B.C. man who returned from teaching in Wuhan not sure when he can go back

Marc Savard left Wuhan just as the outbreak began, and now he can’t go back

Second plane carrying evacuees from Wuhan arrives at CFB Trenton in Ontario

The virus has killed 1,016 people among 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China

Former Canucks Daniel, Henrik Sedin have no regrets over retirement decision

Henrik’s No. 33 and Daniel’s No. 22 will be raised to the rafters at Rogers Arena Wednesday night

Most Read