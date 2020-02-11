RCMP launch criminal investigation following damage to Lamprey Creek Bridge

RCMP say repairs were completed to the bridge on Feb. 8

Lamprey Bridge. The RCMP say they are entering into a criminal investigation after the bridge was cut and had its bolts loosened. (RCMP photo)

A bridge in close proximity to dispute between Coastal GasLink and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs has been damaged, according to RCMP.

Mounties said in a news release Friday that the bridge near the Lamprey Creek Recreation site had been cut and had its bolts loosened.

Experts the RCMP consulted with said the damage made the bridge unsafe for foot traffic or vehicles.

READ MORE: RCMP wrapping up major operations in support of injunction on forest service road

RCMP say the damage of was evidence of clear intent to cause damage to the bridge and that a criminal investigation into who caused the damage is ongoing.

On Feb. 9 RCMP said repairs to the bridge were completed the day before and it is once again safe for travel.

As tensions remain high along the rural northern B.C. road, the dispute has sparked a number of demonstrations across the country in solidarity with the First Nation. This includes a protest in southeastern Ontario which has forced the shutdown of passenger rail services over the weekend. In B.C., a number of demonstrators protested RCMP actions by occupying the Legislature in Victoria for more than 24 hours. Another protest shut down access to the Port of Vancouver.



