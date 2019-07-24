The RCMP were on July 24 searching for evidence near Highway 16 related to the disappearance 30 years ago of the Jack family, as Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween said. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP search for clues linked to missing Jack family

The RCMP are searching for evidence related to the disappearance in 1989 of a Southside family who were members of the Cheslatta Carrier Nation, said Corinna Leween, Chief of the Cheslatta, on July 24.

LOOK BACK: 29th anniversary of the missing Jack family

Leween mentioned the search during a speech at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) General Assembly in Fredericton, New Brunswick on July 24.

She said the search was happening on July 24 near Highway 16 and was related to the Jack family, who disappeared 30 years ago.

The family of four were from Burns Lake and had been living in Prince George. On Aug. 1, 1989 the family met a man in Prince George who offered the family a job at a logging camp in the Cluculz Lake area.

Ronnie Jack, husband of Doreen Ann and father of two boys, phoned his mother on Aug. 2, which was the last time the family was heard from.

READ MORE: RCMP probing Northern B.C. site for young family that disappeared 30 years ago

“As of today the Jack family has gone to a remote area in our area with a very good lead with the RCMP and they’re going to be doing a probe,” Leween told the AFN delegates.

“We’re hoping and we’re praying that this probe will produce some evidence that they found their families. Asking for everybody here to say a special prayer that they do find the family and that they can finally lay them to rest.”

Lakes District News has reached out to the RCMP and is awaiting more details.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Just Posted

RCMP search for clues linked to missing Jack family

The RCMP are searching for evidence related to the disappearance in 1989… Continue reading

Northern B.C. homicides unsettle isolated Tahltan village

Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Manitoba RCMP ramp up search for two suspects

Manitoba RCMP have ramped up the search for two suspects in the… Continue reading

Fort St. James in financial crisis, mayor says

The community of Fort St. James is in a financial crisis, its… Continue reading

Stumpage fees rise, with varied effects on industry

Rates paid by companies to log Crown land increased July 1, with… Continue reading

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

UPDATE: Missing Lax Kw’alaams resident, last reported to be seen in Terrace

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

Most Read