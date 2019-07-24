RCMP search for clues linked to missing Jack family

The RCMP were on July 24 searching for evidence near Highway 16 related to the disappearance 30 years ago of the Jack family, as Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween said. (Black Press Media file photo)

The RCMP are searching for evidence related to the disappearance in 1989 of a Southside family who were members of the Cheslatta Carrier Nation, said Corinna Leween, Chief of the Cheslatta, on July 24.

Leween mentioned the search during a speech at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) General Assembly in Fredericton, New Brunswick on July 24.

She said the search was happening on July 24 near Highway 16 and was related to the Jack family, who disappeared 30 years ago.

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief Corrina Leween asking those at the @AFN_Updates general assembly to say a prayer for the missing Jack family today as police probe a site in Northern BC. #MMIWG pic.twitter.com/OpauataON0 — ChantelleBellrichard (@pieglue) July 24, 2019

The family of four were from Burns Lake and had been living in Prince George. On Aug. 1, 1989 the family met a man in Prince George who offered the family a job at a logging camp in the Cluculz Lake area.

Ronnie Jack, husband of Doreen Ann and father of two boys, phoned his mother on Aug. 2, which was the last time the family was heard from.

“As of today the Jack family has gone to a remote area in our area with a very good lead with the RCMP and they’re going to be doing a probe,” Leween told the AFN delegates.

“We’re hoping and we’re praying that this probe will produce some evidence that they found their families. Asking for everybody here to say a special prayer that they do find the family and that they can finally lay them to rest.”

Lakes District News has reached out to the RCMP and is awaiting more details.

