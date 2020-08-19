RCMP seeking help identifying these suspects in recent thefts

The Valemount RCMP is seeking help in identifying the suspects in a recent break and enter at the Lakes District Maintenance yard on Blackman Road in Tete Juane, BC. On Aug. 8, the RCMP received a call regarding the break and enter where the suspects had forced open the front gate in an attempt to steal fuel, had broken in to a utility trailer on the property and over $5000 in assorted power and gas tools were taken. On Aug. 10, the RCMP was called in again at the Car Wash Depot on Ash Street where someone had tried to drill out the locked cash box on the site. There have been a number of reported break and enters in the community that have occurred during and after business hours. Police are asking for the communities help in preventing any future incidents, said Cst. Robert Riemer, Valemount RCMP in a news release. If you have any information about this, please contact the Valemount RCMP at 250-566-4466 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477. (Valemount RCMP/Lakes District News)



