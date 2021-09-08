RCMP seeking public’s help for wanted man

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Earl James Fargo Lerat, who is wanted for two counts of driving while prohibited.

Lerat’s physical description is an indigenous male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 201 pounds. Lerat also has a tattoo of skulls on his right arm.Lerat should be considered violent and should not be approached. If you locate him, call police immediately.

If you have any information about Earl James Fargo Lerat, or where he may be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could be eligible for a cash reward.