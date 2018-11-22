$50,000 worth of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as firearms and drug peraphernalia, were seized from a residence on Isle Pierre Road, off Highway 16 on Nov. 21. RCMP photo

RCMP seize $50,000 worth of drugs from property west of Prince George

Seven people were arrested, although all have been released pending investigation

The Prince George RCMP seized what they call a “significant” amount of drugs from a property in Isle Pierre Road, located off Highway 16 between Vanderhoof and Prince George.

On Wednesday Nov. 21, approximately 1.5 kilograms of what police believe to be methamphetamine and one kilogram of what police believe to be cocaine was located in the residence along with cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a loaded firearm. The street value of the drugs was estimated to be in excess of $50,000.

The Prince George RCMP’s Street Crew Unit with the assistance of the North District RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence, where they arrested four men and three women.

All seven persons were released without charge at this time, pending further investigation and charge approval from the Federal Prosecution Service of Canada, according to an RCMP press release.

“This is a significant disruption to drug trafficking in our community. The Prince George RCMP is committed to enforcement and prevention initiatives that combat the possession and sale of drugs in the community,” said the news release.

If you have any information about illegal drug activity in the area, contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca. If you provide information that leads to an arrest or seizure of illicit drugs, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

newsroom@ominecaexpress.com
