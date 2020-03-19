(Black Press file photo)

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Much like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the RCMP is warning British Columbians of scams that are also spreading through the province.

In a report from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, fraudsters are setting up ways to profit from the concerns people are having with COVID-19. Scams have set up websites, fake vaccine sales and social media posts to rip people off of their money or personal information.

“There are currently no vaccines or drugs approved to treat or prevent COVID-19,” reads the report.

“The current forecast to have efficient vaccines available for general public is months away and will be communicated via legitimate government and health authorities.”

READ MORE: Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Emails and calls have been reported which share fake information about cases in communities, asks for money for victims, tries to sell fake home sanitizing services or COVID-19 tests.

The RCMP have shared information and facts to deter further scams:

  • Only hospitals can perform the test, no other tests are genuine or guaranteed to provide accurate results
  • Follow direction of the Provincial Health Authority to decontaminate your home and reduce your personal risk.
  • It isn’t illegal to wear a mask for health reasons
  • You should only ever purchase stocks through reputable sources and banking institutions.
  • Do not respond to unsolicited email, texts or phone calls. Don’t click on any links or give any information about yourself.
  • Buy from companies or individuals you know by reputation or from past experience.

For more information on scams, visit bc.rcmp-grc.ca and visit BC Centre for Disease Control for more information on COVID-19.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms
Next story
B.C. Teachers’ Federation says teachers will return to work after spring break

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink trimming construction workforce

Part of COVID-19 prevention protocol

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Pacific Northwest Music Festival cancelled for 2020 season

Refunds will be issued to participants and sponsors

‘We’re living in pretty challenging times’: Bachrach gives thoughts on COVID-19

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP asked communities to work together to prepare

COVID-19: Northern Health limiting visitors at facilities until further notice

As of Monday, the health authority is also postponing non-urgent surgeries

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says teachers will return to work after spring break

Educators will return to work despite province suspending K-12 classes indefinitely

BC Hydro to stop disconnections for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

B.C. First Nation chief closes border at Kingcome Inlet to keep out COVID-19

Chief Willie Moon says it’s his duty to protect the health of his community members

Most Read