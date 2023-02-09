A defaced road sign of a logging truck is seen near the protest site of Fairy Creek on southern Vancouver Island on Oct. 4, 2021. British Columbia’s forest minister Katrine Conroy says the province is working to implement a strategic review of B.C.’s old-growth management and is working with First Nations and other partners to develop a new long-term strategy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A defaced road sign of a logging truck is seen near the protest site of Fairy Creek on southern Vancouver Island on Oct. 4, 2021. British Columbia’s forest minister Katrine Conroy says the province is working to implement a strategic review of B.C.’s old-growth management and is working with First Nations and other partners to develop a new long-term strategy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP’s shorter version of injunction prompts court’s acquittal of B.C. protester

Judge rules RCMP script didn’t give sufficient information about the injunction terms

An old-growth logging protester accused of criminal contempt of court for blockading a forestry road has been acquitted because Mounties read out a short form of the court injunction.

British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Douglas Thompson tossed out the case against Ryan Henderson, saying the RCMP script didn’t give sufficient information about the injunction terms and the information wasn’t accurate or clear.

The Crowd had argued during the trial in Nanaimo last month that the accused already knew of the injunction order and the Mounties’ abbreviated version was adequate.

However, Thompson says in a ruling posted online Thursday that the RCMP script of the injunction failed to deliver on the questions of who it applies to and the location.

Hundreds of members of the Rainforest Flying Squad group were arrested on southern Vancouver Island while protesting logging by Teal Cedar Products Ltd, despite a court injunction issued in April 2021.

The BC Crown Prosecution Service wasn’t immediately available to comment on the case or to say if it would appeal the ruling.

RELATED: House arrest, probation for old-growth protester who blocked Metro Vancouver traffic

RELATED: Fairy Creek protester gets lesser sentence after camping gear crushed

