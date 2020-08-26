RDBN will be accepting applications until Aug. 31. (File photo)

RDBN calls on businesses to apply for the Building Façade Improvement Program

Affords opportunity to unincorporated communities along Highway 16 with the help of NDIT

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) has entered the third year of its partnership with Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) on its Business Façade Improvement Program and is accepting applications from businesses who are looking for some financial help to do a facelift as well as for Covid-related business improvements.

NDIT’s Business Façade Improvement Program is offered annually to businesses within municipalities and regional districts. However, with RDBN’s tie-up on the program, businesses in unincorporated communities along Highway 16, that fall under RDBN’s jurisdiction are eligible to apply for the grant according to Jordanna Evans, the economic development assistant with the RDBN.

Properties that are zoned properly and are within the RDBN boundaries are eligible for the grant. The property also needs to have an operating business on it to be eligible for the grant money.

Through this grant program, businesses that are deemed eligible would receive up to $2,500 to improve their building facades and for actions taken by them for a safe re-open and operation during the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery phase.

Some of the improvements that would be considered as eligible for winning a grant are interior modifications to comply with Work Safe BC’s Returning to Safe Operation Guide, new exterior lighting, exterior architectural features, decorative details for the exterior, façade painting, accessibility improvements, building signage and awnings. However, paving, landscaping, structural repairs, maintenance, construction of additional or new buildings are all ineligible for getting a grant.

RDBN will be accepting applications until Aug. 31 however, eligible businesses could be awarded the grants as and when the review for their application is ended.

”Eligible businesses or properties must be within the RDBN boundaries. RDBN boundaries do not include municipalities,” said Evans.

So far, only one grant has been approved in the RDBN electoral area.

For more information, you can contact Jordanna Evans at 250-692-3195 or send her an email on economic.development@rdbn.bc.ca

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

