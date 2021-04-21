“The process is moving forward and I am really happy about that,” said Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween. (BC Natural Resources Forum photo/Lakes District News)

“The process is moving forward and I am really happy about that,” said Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween. (BC Natural Resources Forum photo/Lakes District News)

RDBN, CSFS hold public hearing for Vanderhoof’s proposed addiction treatment facility

Board to review public hearing report on April 22

A public hearing was held by the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) regarding an Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) exclusion application relating to a treatment centre proposed by Carrier-Sekani Family Services (CSFS).

“The public hearing was held to go over some of the concerns related to it and also to put forth some of the positives that the project would bring to the community. Citizens and residents in the area got a chance to speak. At the end of the meeting, the chair put forward that the application would be going forward to the ALC,” said Cheslatta Carrier Nation elected chief Corrina Leween and president of CSFS.

On Feb. 26, a proposal by the Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) to open an addiction treatment centre on the closed fishing resort on Tachick Lake near Vanderhoof was blocked by the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) North panel.

READ MORE: “It’s a process, but at what cost?” says Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief

The proposed facility is a year-round residential treatment centre that will provide mental health and addiction recovery services. The facility is proposed to house up to 60 clients. The plan is to use the existing lodge and construct a 25,000 square foot main facility which will include meeting areas, counselling rooms, offices, kitchen, dining room and accommodations for residents and staff.

While the property falls on agricultural land, it has been used for a fishing lodge since the 1950s, and the remote land has never been farmed upon.

During the public hearing, there was a mixture of responses from the community. While most supported the treatment facility, there were also a few who had concerns such as property value, crime rate, etc. according to Leween.

“We tried to put their minds at ease and let them know that when people go for treatment, they are expected to stay within that treatment facility. They can’t just wander around so we tried to answer as many question as we could,” she said.

“While we generally got a favourable response, there were some questions unanswered. There were a lot of concerns on contamination of water, water levels etc. So there are processes we are undertaking right now to answer some of these concerns,” she said.

The proposed healing centre has the support of the First Nations Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada, the federal agency responsible for reserves.

“The process is moving forward and I am really happy about that. CSFS has been relentless in this project. Its a process that we have to go through and hopefully we get the rezoning so we can then proceed with the work we have done for many years,” said Leween.

RDBN’s Director of Planning, Jason Llewellyn said in an email to Lakes District News, that the report of the public hearing will be presented to the RDBN Board at their April 22 meeting.

“The public hearing was required by the Agricultural Land Commission as part of the Exclusion Application process. The application and report of the public hearing are forwarded to the Agricultural Land Commission for consideration and a decision,” he said.

ALSO READ: Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

ALSO READ: B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Judge tosses lawsuit of B.C. COVID-denier who broke quarantine after Flat Earth conference

Just Posted

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

RDBN. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
RDBN to invest upto $96,501 in Cleanfarms pilot

To participate in the three-year long agricultural plastics pilot program

The library staff assembled over 70 seed packets. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Public Library to distribute seed packets

Southside residents to get seed packets through WOW bus

Candice Little accepting the cheque from Pabbi Singh; [Back row L-R] Manager Harsh Joshi and chef Shahjuddin Khan. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Tandoori Grill raises $300 for the Burns Lake food bank

Plans to distribute a hot meal in April at the food bank

Mike Silk’s rover Chasing M2 recovering a bottle at Agate Point. (Mile Silk video still/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local on an underwater mission

Hoping to explore lakes while leaving them cleaner

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, front left, puts a shot wide of the goal behind Toronto Maple Leafs goalie David Rittich (33), of the Czech Republic, as Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen (18) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pearson, Sutter each score 2 as Canucks dump Maple Leafs 6-3

Toronto drops fifth game in a row

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces historic half-billion-dollar funding for overdose crisis, mental health

Of it, $152 million will be used to address the opioid crisis and see the creation of 195 new substance use treatment beds

FILE – A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

Program could save families upwards of $50 per month

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system

$111 million will be used to fund 3,750 new $10-a-day spaces though 75 additional ChildCareBC universal prototype sites over the next three years.

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
Judge tosses lawsuit of B.C. COVID-denier who broke quarantine after Flat Earth conference

Mak Parhar accused gov, police of trespass, malfeasance, extortion, terrorism, kidnapping and fraud

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Hospitals are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients more than a year into the pandemic. (The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate declines, 849 cases Tuesday

Up to 456 people now in hospital, 148 in intensive care

Christy Clark, who was premier from 2011 to 2017, is the first of several present and past politicians to appear this month before the Cullen Commission, which is investigating the causes and impact of B.C.’s money-laundering problem over the past decade. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
Christy Clark says she first learned of money-laundering spike in 2015

The former B.C. premier testified Tuesday she was concerned the problem was ‘apparently at an all-time high’

An animal carrier full of bullet holes and containing a dead animal was found near Castlegar. Photo: Colleen Schwartz
Castlegar woman finds dead animal inside carrier riddled with bullet holes

The remains were discovered near Castlegar

Most Read