RDBN, Nechako First Nations sign memorandum

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) and the Saik’uz, Stellat’en and Nadleh Whut’en First Nations signed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 29, to work together to restore the health of the Nechako River.

The memorandum calls for more natural flows in the river along with new stewardship projects and a new governance regime to replace the old one, led by mining company Rio Tinto, that was established in 1987.

The Nechako River was dammed at its source in the early 1950s to provide power to the an aluminum smelter in Kitimat. The dam is now owned by Rio Tinto. As a result, the original flow of the river to Prince George was reduced by two thirds.

According to a recent release from RDBN, current operation of the Kenney Dam, and Nechako Reservoir are incompatible with reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in the Nechako region. “The Regional District stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Nechako First Nations in opposition to the continued degradation of the Nechako watershed and in the hope for a meaningful role in the management of a new, more natural flow regime,” RDBN said in the release.

“The Kenney Dam has fundamentally altered the Nechako River and interfered with the Nechako First Nations’ Aboriginal title and rights. The on-going, unjustified infringements of the Nechako First Nations’ Aboriginal title and rights are inconsistent with the principles in the recent legislation passed by the B.C. Legislature to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.”

Lakes District News spoke to RDBN Chair of the Board Gerry Theissen, who further explained the regions decision for the memorandum. “Where we’re coming from is that the health of the river has really changed over the years and the problem has become greater and greater,” said Theissen.

“As a result of the dam, the river has at least two freshets in the course of the year instead of one, which is a normal water flow. We’ll never get back to a natural flow, but if it could resemble the graph of what a natural flow would be, that’s what we would like to work towards. Decision making on the river needs to be more of a mindset than just aluminum production. There needs to be a management regime on the river where the proper consultations are made and it needs to be led by first nations.”

Theissen went on to say that RDBN is in talks with First Nations and and will be working with them to build meaningful consultation with the province as well as Rio Tinto.

A spokesperson for Rio Tinto gave Lakes District News a prepared statement about the issue.

“We actively support efforts to improve the health of the Nechako River and are working with the Nechako First Nations, other First Nations and a wide variety of stakeholders to contribute to these efforts. We believe that governance of the flows on the Nechako River should be an inclusive process that evolves over time. Reservoir management is a complex matter where a number of interests must be carefully considered and balanced, from ensuring a flow beneficial for the health of the Kemano river, to flood management for communities and supplying power needed in the region. For the past three years we have been working with a variety of parties at the Water Engagement Initiative for the benefit of the Nechako River. We are committed to working with the Nechako First Nations, other First Nations, government and stakeholders to review all aspects of the Nechako Reservoir management process.”