RDBN open to the public again

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has reopened its office to the public on April 20, 2020. The health and safety of staff and citizens continues to be of utmost importance, and RDBN requests that public visiting the office adhere to posted customer service guidelines to keep our staff and the public safe. Regional District Transfer Stations, recycling depots, and landfills remain open. (Lakes Distric News photo)



