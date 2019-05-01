RDBN pushes local food in new grant program

Promotional food items can include locally produced honey, among others. (Black Press Media file photo)

As summer approaches, food producers are readying to grow and provide more of their local offerings, and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) wants to link them with consumers.

That’s the aim of the RDBN’s new Connecting Consumers and Producers Program.

The scheme offers grants of up to $1,100 for community events that feature local food producers.

Potential organizers must apply for the grants and if successful are given local promotional food items as part of a kit to give away at their events.

“In previous years local promotional items have included sample sized portions of honey, beef jerky, wild tea and hot pepper spice,” Nellie Davis, Regional Economic Development Coordinator with the RDBN, told Lakes District News.

The items have to be grown, raised and produced in the RDBN to qualify as local. If they were made in this region but used ingredients imported from outside the RDBN they wouldn’t qualify.

The applications for the program can be received by emailing economic.development@rdbn.bc.ca.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook