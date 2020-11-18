The ban is only applicable to ICI cardboard and does not extend to residential cardboard. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The ban is only applicable to ICI cardboard and does not extend to residential cardboard. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

RDBN to reinstate ICI cardboard ban at Knockholt Landfill starting Dec. 6

Private bailing facility to take the cardboard starting next year

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) is reinstating the ban on industrial, commercial and institutional (ICI) cardboard at the Knockholt Landfill and Smithers/Telkwa Transfer Station, starting Dec. 6 this year.

Earlier in August this year, the regional district suspended the ban at the facility on a month-by-month basis hoping to come up with an alternative solution. According to the latest press release, a new facility is being considered in the Smithers area.

“There is a private company that is working on establishing a bailing facility. They have secured a location and are working towards putting together the facility to accept ICI cardboard,” said RDBN’s Chief Administrative Officer Curtis Helgesen, adding that while the regional district had hoped to have the facility up and running by December, it now looks like it will start latest by February 1, 2021.

Last year, in May 2019, a fire destroyed the receiving facility in Smithers which led to the Knockholt landfill being the receiving facility for ICI cardboard from the entire western part of the RDBN. When the dumping of all the additional material started to threaten the stability of the landfill due to the extra volume of waste, the RDBN started looking for alternative solutions for ICI cardboard disposal.

Until the facility is ready to accept ICI cardboard, the ban would mean that the businesses and institutions that have been using the landfill to get rid of their cardboard waste would have to divert their cardboard waste for recycling in neighbouring jurisdictions. The regional district is also in the process of finding solutions for self-haulers and some of the solutions that are currently being proposed are contracting a waste hauler currently handling such waste or short-term storage or stock piling of the material until the facility is open for receiving.

The ban is only applicable to ICI cardboard and does not extend to residential cardboard under the Recycle BC program at the Recycling depot.

Earlier this year, the RDBN also closed down its Reuse-Sheds. “Our reuse sheds remain closed at this time, but it is something we are evaluating regularly,” said Helgesen.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

Just Posted

The ban is only applicable to ICI cardboard and does not extend to residential cardboard. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
RDBN to reinstate ICI cardboard ban at Knockholt Landfill starting Dec. 6

Private bailing facility to take the cardboard starting next year

Village (Priyanka Ketkar photo)
Who’s getting paid how much in the Village of Burns Lake?

The 2019 Schedule of Employee Remuneration and Expenses report is out

Scam. (File photo)
Fraudsters cost over $375,000 to the City of Prince George

The RCMP warns public to be wary of fraudsters

In a press conference held on Oct. 20, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked to speak to the veracity of such camps. (Screenshot photo/Lakes District News)
What’s the deal with Covid camps in Canada?

Government denies building internment camps, asks people to be vigilant over rumours

The Babine Elementary-Secondary School in Granisle is to be the new home of the Granisle Health Centre. (Black Press File Photo)
Granisle Health Centre move budget boosted

First bids were over projected cost

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Swan. (Shashank Bangera photo/Lakes District News)
Kayakers replaced by swans at Burns Lake

With winter coming in early, all the kayakers and paddle-boarders seem to… Continue reading

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Candidate Cheryl Casimir (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimir and Terry Teegee)
BC Assembly of First Nations gears up for virtual election

Election for Regional Chief to follow 17th annual general meeting

Most Read