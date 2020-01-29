Re brand: RIDE BURNS

Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association has rebranded itself to Ride Burns. The change was due to having a name that allows for easier recognition of what we are, rather than relying on the acronym BLMBA. Ride Burns allows people to associate the trails more with the Burns Lake area. Steve Wilejto designed our new logo that will go with the rebranding. We will be promoting the area and club with a line of apparel that we will sell to fundraise for maintenance costs.

Ride Burns has been busy, even through the winter season. Burns Lake has become a year round mountain biking destination with winter grooming of the trails around Kager Lake.

The sport of fat biking continues to grow each year and the club has been on the cutting edge of grooming singletrack trail.Approximately 40 Burns Lakers have fat bikes now. The club has recently purchased a new groomer called a SnowDog. The SnowDog compliments the 2wd Rokon that was purchased 2 years ago.

They are now able to groom in deeper snow and have the trails ready to rider sooner. The club tries to keep at least 10+ km of trails groomed. The trails are groomed for fat biking, but we encourage multi-use. The trails have been popular with snowshoers, skiers, hikers and dog walkers.

An upcoming event is Freezer Burnt Fat Bike Fest on Feb. 17 – Family Day at the Boer Mountain Rec Site. It starts at 11am – Timed Route Long Course-10km+ Short Course- 3km, 12:30pm Kids Activities Mini Tri or Bike Ride, 1pm – Freezer Burnt Tri you can Compete solo or on a team

The cost is $20 – individual for one or both events. You can pre-register at Burnt Bikes or Out of towners: E-mail burntbikes@hotmail.com by Feb. 15

Follow Ride Burns on Instagram and Facebook for updates on trail conditions, workbees and social events.

