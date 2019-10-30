The Burns Lake Public Library started hosting the Reading to a Dog program on Oct. 24, in collaboration with the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS). Children read out loud to Clive, a registered therapy dog and they can practice their reading and oral skills with a non-judgmental listener, which makes them feel more comfortable. Clive’s owner is Julie Harrison of LAFS. The program consists of four 15-minute sessions every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. To register call the library at 250-692-3192. (Submitted photo)