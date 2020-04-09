Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

While most B.C. residents are hunkered down at home, practising social distancing due to COVID-19, a group of individuals in West Kelowna chose not to follow the provincial health officer’s warnings and that’s caused some scathing criticism.

Two weeks ago, Iron Athletics, a clothing company, had plans to showcase Canadian bodybuilders and how they train for the big stage. Iron Athletic’s owner Kyle, who would not give his last name, recruited five bodybuilders – three from Saskatchewan and the others from Toronto, Alberta and Kelowna – to fly to the Okanagan and move into a house with other bodybuilders to film a reality TV show.

As days went on, government health guidelines tightened due to COVID-19, but rather than rescheduling the show, Kyle went ahead anyway.

“People are threatening the group, and are telling us to kill ourselves,” said Kyle.

The ugly comments didn’t stop there. On April 9, Iron Athletics filmed a live video of a workout routine. In the comment section, an endless thread of outrage and insults flooded the feed.

Due to the severe backlash, Kyle says he’s taken the necessary measures to ensure the safety of his team, the community and to ease the minds of those who are concerned. He had initially planned to do activities in the community but decided it was best to have his team voluntarily self-isolate for the next 14 days.

“We are all in quarantine (at the house) now.”

“We have grocery delivery now and getting our supplements delivered. We have a nurse coming to do checks. No one’s travelling out to see anybody.”

Kyle also regrets some questionable conduct when the group first arrived. According to Kyle, the group stopped at supplements store on the way back from the airport and one of the girls in the group commented on a live video stating, “f**k corona, got to Kelowna,” which was poorly received.

“We do apologize for some of the mistakes we did make,” Kyle stated.

West Kelowna bylaw investigated the situation and referred the matter to Interior Health. Joanne Kleb, the city’s communications manager, said Interior Health determined the occupants are not in violation of any orders of the provincial health officer that are enforceable by the city’s bylaw department.

Interior Health told the Kelowna Capital News it is currently investigating the matter.

Iron Athletics will now be transitioning its content to home workouts and nutrition, set to debut on its YouTube channel on April 18.

READ MORE: Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
BC SPCA seeks help for abandoned German shepherd puppies
Next story
B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

UPDATE: First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert

Doctor says it was a visitor, Northern Health won’t confirm

Petition calls government to restrict non-essential travel to B.C.’s north, central coasts

More than 800 have signed the Change.org petition

Northwest mines lengthen crew rotations in response to COVID-19

Northern Health confident precautions sufficient enough to keep work camps open

Bus services taking extra measures because of COVID-19

More cleaning and more disinfecting underway

Babine Forest Products taking every precaution for employees

While the lumber industry has seen a number of lay-offs in the… Continue reading

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend

Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show

BC SPCA seeks help for abandoned German shepherd puppies

Donations have ‘petered out’ as doors are closed due to COVID-19

Smithers relocates downtown homeless population

Bylaw officer Matt Davey says the move was made with buy-in from the affected people

March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Some sectors and demographics likely to be hardest hit

UNBC opts for virtual convocation in June, commits to face-to-face after COVID-19

Interim president Geoff Payne said feedback prompted him to commit to traditional one when possible

Most Read