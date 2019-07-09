Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

California Gov. Gavin Newson, right, tours earthquake damage inside a Sears Hometown Store Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Ridgecrest, Calif. Officials in Southern California expressed relief Saturday that damage and injuries weren’t worse after the largest earthquake the region has seen in nearly 20 years, while voicing concerns about the possibility of major aftershocks in the days and even months to come. (Cal OES, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services via AP)

Although two recent earthquakes have raised fears over additional tremors in B.C., a Canadian seismologist says neither raised the risk of the “Big One.”

Honn Kao, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, said although the timing of Wednesday’s 5.8 magnitude earthquake near Haida Gwaii and Saturday’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake in southern California was coincidental, “these two earthquakes were occurring along totally different tectonic settings.”

READ MORE: Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Vancouver Island

READ MORE: Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

British Columbians have long been warned to prepare for the “Big One,” a megathrust earthquake expected to hit somewhere along the Cascadia subduction zone. The subduction zone runs along North America’s west coast from northern Vancouver Island to northern California, and a megathrust earthquake can occur along it when one plate slips under another.

Neither the Haida Gwaii quake or the one in southern California affected that plate, Kao said.

“There is not a scientific basis to use the Haida Gwaii earthquake as any kind of prediction tool for any occurrence of the Big One,” Kao said.

The southern California earthquake it “too far south, and even further away from the Cascadia subduction system.”

More than 100 earthquakes (including M6.3, M5.8, and M5.1 events) along the coast of #BritishColumbia during the past month.

Anytime is a great time to register for @ShakeOutBC https://t.co/ALddNkID6R

and to update your emergency kit @PreparedBC https://t.co/4AFCKuKZAW#NRCanSci pic.twitter.com/HDDFYcs0wj — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) July 9, 2019

But Kao said people living in B.C.’s coastal regions should still be watchful.

“On average the megathrust earthquakes happen every 500 years,” he said.

“We found that the shortest time interval between megathrust earthquakes is 250 years, while the longest interval was 800 years.

The last megathrust earthquake happened in 1700, 319 years ago.

“We are definitely into the next cycle… so people should be well prepared for the strike of the next earthquake,” Kao said.

READ MORE: Most British Columbians agree the ‘big one’ is coming, but only 50% are ready

In terms of what residents should expect, Kao pointed to the 2004 Indian Ocean Boxing Day earthquake and tsunami and the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan.

The Indian Ocean earthquake, which registered at a magnitude of 9.1, killed 227,898 people. The Japanese earthquake hit just off the country’s eastern coast on March 11, 2011, and killed nearly 16,000.

Kao said a megathrust earthquake off the B.C. coast could have similar consequences, and since scientists aren’t yet able to predict them, people should get prepared now.

When the “Big One” does hit, early warning systems will give those nearby between five seconds and one minute of warning.

To learn about how to prepare for an earthquake or tsunami, read the province’s guide.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.