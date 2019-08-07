Reckless kids ruin camping pad

Editor:

On July 27, 2019 at around 6 p.m. a large, red dune buggy with no top and only two roll bars passed by me at Eagle Creek Fairgrounds while I was working.

Two young boys were driving the buggy and were heading for the new campground pad that was nicely leveled and packed.

They proceeded to do donuts, tearing up the grade on the pad, making deep ruts.

People worked hard to make these projects happen, and kids should be taught respect in this manner.

I ask some of the parents out there: do you know what your kids are up to?

Richard Cannon

President,

Eagle Creek Recreation Commission