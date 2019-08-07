Reckless kids ruin camping pad

Editor:

On July 27, 2019 at around 6 p.m. a large, red dune buggy with no top and only two roll bars passed by me at Eagle Creek Fairgrounds while I was working.

Two young boys were driving the buggy and were heading for the new campground pad that was nicely leveled and packed.

They proceeded to do donuts, tearing up the grade on the pad, making deep ruts.

People worked hard to make these projects happen, and kids should be taught respect in this manner.

I ask some of the parents out there: do you know what your kids are up to?

Richard Cannon

President,

Eagle Creek Recreation Commission

Previous story
Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Just Posted

Mike Sawyer announced as Green candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Sawyer has been involved in multiple, high-profile legal complaints regarding pipeline developments.

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Sinclair Group announces temporary curtailment for sawmills

The curtailment that will affect mills in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Prince George will last for two weeks starting August 19

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for northern B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake, says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Most Read