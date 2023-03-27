Recognizing Aboriginal History Month in Burns Lake

CNC in Burns Lake celebrated Aboriginal History and Sharing Week in Burns Lake from March 27 to 31. They kicked off the week long celebration with a traditional salmon luncheon, Gitxzan all Clans Dancers followed by the story – Land & Life, Flood & Fire presentation by Mike Roberston and Nolan Thiffault. March 28: Elder craft circles and story telling, March 29: The Patchwork Intuitive with special Guest Karen Erickson, March 30: Wildcrafting with Sharon Primeau featuring the Lake Babine Nation Pow-wow dancers and the final day March 31: Indigenous Artisan Market. This is opened to the public and everyone is welcome. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)