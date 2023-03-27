CNC adviser standing with caterers Mat and Naren from the Office Pub & Grill for Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Recognizing Aboriginal History Month in Burns Lake

CNC in Burns Lake celebrated Aboriginal History and Sharing Week in Burns Lake from March 27 to 31. They kicked off the week long celebration with a traditional salmon luncheon, Gitxzan all Clans Dancers followed by the story – Land & Life, Flood & Fire presentation by Mike Roberston and Nolan Thiffault. March 28: Elder craft circles and story telling, March 29: The Patchwork Intuitive with special Guest Karen Erickson, March 30: Wildcrafting with Sharon Primeau featuring the Lake Babine Nation Pow-wow dancers and the final day March 31: Indigenous Artisan Market. This is opened to the public and everyone is welcome. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

 

Guests at the kick of Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Gitxzan all Clans dancers performed at Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Gitxzan all Clans dancers performed at Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Gitxzan all Clans dancers performed at Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Gitxzan all Clans dancers performed at Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Gitxzan all Clans dancers performed at Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Audience member Mavis joins in with Gitxzan all Clans dancers performed at Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Gitxzan all Clans dancers performed at Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Gitxzan all Clans dancers performed at Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Audience member Mike joins in with the Gitxzan all Clans dancers performed at Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Art display at Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Young B.C. hockey coach dies in crash just hours before playoff game
Next story
Man stabbed to death outside downtown Vancouver Starbucks

Just Posted

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad has officially thrown in his hat for the leadership of Conservative Party of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Proudly pro-freedom’ MLA John Rustad officially wants to lead BC Conservatives

Representatives from Gitanyow First Nation, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership,Mayor Angela Danuser of Stewart and Stikine NDP MLA Nathan Cullen at the March 2023 announcement of expanded internet service to Gitanyow and Stewart.(submitted photo by Ministry of Citizens’ Services).
High-speed internet access coming to remote Gitanyow, Stewart

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach tabled a private member’s bill which he believes will help protect airline passengers on March 20. He is pictured here at the second-anniversary ceremony of the sinking of tug Ingenika on Feb. 10 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
Skeena-Bulkey Valley MP tables bill to increase airline passenger protection

Dr. David Try from Kitselas Geothermal and Tim Thompson from Borealis Geothermal in Calgary faced numerous questions at a March 16 open house while explaining plans to drill for super-heated water on the east side of Lakelse Lake. (Staff photo)
Lakelse Lake residents skeptical about plans to drill for hot water

Pop-up banner image