Record low water in the Nechako reservoir

Rio Tinto B.C. Works Community Advisor Aman Parhar said they are maintaining the minimum ecological flow from Skins Lake Spillway at 33 m3/s since Sept. 1, which is the typical release during Fall and Winter seasons.

The total flow that comes through to Vanderhoof also includes flow from unregulated streams, such as Nautley and Stellako. Because of the record drought B.C. is facing, these streams are providing lower than average water into the system.

Currently, the flow is at 44 m3/s which is 12 per cent lower than the median of 50 m3/s seen at this time of the year.

“Even though we are releasing the same amount of water as we typically do during this time of the year, unregulated streams are not adding the same volume as they would normally.”

“B.C. Works is adjusting our power generation operations to support the health of the Nechako River through this severe drought, and we are working with B.C. Hydro to ensure residents and businesses in the region receive the power they need.”

The current intake of water currently in Kemano is approximately 100 cubic metres per second.

This is approximately 23 per cent lower than our average intake of approximately 130 cubic metres per second during this time of the year.

“We have reduced our intake in Kemano due to the record drought conditions.”

The Nechako Reservoir is 48 per cent full, which is lower than our historical average of 60 – 65 percent for this time of the year.

The proactive reduction in energy production at Kemano has reduced the risk to the newly restarted smelter from a sudden and unexpected power reduction. At this stage energy generation is supporting smelter needs, but this will be constantly re-evaluated as the situation and winter progresses.

Mike Robertson Senior Policy Advisor for Chesaltta Carrier Nation has concerns of the record low water in the reservoir.

“It’s alarming how low the water is, last year there were record lows and this year it is worse. It’s impacting our business at Pondosy Bay and it will soon impact our barge landing for our forestry business.”

Pahar says that low water represents increased navigational challenges for boats, floatplanes and all river users.

“As always, community members should use caution when navigating on the river.”

Robertson went on to say, “There are a lot of safety concerns, the water is so low that the typical routes on the lake no longer exist and navigation on the lake is more dangerous. Residents of the lake will probably have problems with their water lines come this winter and containing cattle will be more difficult now.”

“We are in the middle of broad-based engagement through the Water Engagement Initiative (WEI), where we are working with leaders and community members to understand concerns about the current drought and our operations, while finding shared solutions to benefit the health of the Nechako watershed,” said Pahar.

Andrew Czornohalan, Director – Energy & Watershed Partnerships at Rio Tinto BC Works added, “The proactive reduction in energy production at Kemano has allowed us to reduce the risk to the newly restarted smelter from a sudden and unexpected power reduction. At this stage the forecast for the winter is that energy generation is supporting smelter needs, but this will be constantly re-evaluated as the situation and winter progresses. The water level will continue to trend down over the winter, as per normal, and the hydrological conditions will be continuously monitored in order to take forward looking decisions to support Rio Tinto’s operations.”

When asked if Rio Tinto is still pursuing the dredging Tahtsa Narrows, Czornohalan replied, “Rio Tinto is committed to improving its operations and how it manages the Nechako reservoir and Skins Lake Spillway. Through the Water Engagement Initiative, we are working with Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities in the Nechako watershed to understand community priorities and coordinate business decisions to improve the health of the Nechako River. We continue to research and investigate initiatives, infrastructure projects, and works that can improve the health of the river, address concerns regarding flooding and low water flows, and support the stability of our operations, in a changing climate and increased frequency of extreme weather events. The Tahtsa Narrows dredge is among the projects being evaluated.”