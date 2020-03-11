Recreation open houses held in Burns Lake

Recreation open houses held and ongoing

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako has been hosting a series of open houses for a study they’re working on around the creation of a parks and outdoor recreation department.

Right now, there is no specific department or organization that oversees recreation in rural areas in the district as a whole, so the responsibility is divided between the province, and non-profits who use those areas for their specialized activities.

RDBN wants to know if the users, and the terrain itself, would be better served by a specific department to manage this.

“There’s two parts to the study. The first part is just to evaluate the community desire for the Regional District to provide parks and recreation in the rural area… To identify what the demand for the service is, and what kind of recreation activity the community is most interested in,” said Jason Llewellyn, Director of Planning for RDBN.

“The second part is to look at what the most cost effective and feasible way is for the District to provide this service in the rural area,” he said.

According to Lewellyn, the idea of this new department has been in discussion for years, but the study has been going on only for the last four months. RDBN has already reached out to 42 different non-profits who work in outdoor recreation in the areas under consideration, and utilized an online public survey, as well.

Examples of organizations consulted with include various mountain biking associations, the Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society, and a number of cross-country ski clubs.

It’s too early for Llewellyn to say what the taxation structure might look like that would help fund the department. But that’s all part of the study, he said. Through the open houses (and the consultations already carried out), they hope to learn what people are willing to give to have the areas managed in this way, and whether it’s truly needed, he said.

The open houses that have happened so far have been in Cluculz Lake, Vanderhoof, and Fort St. James.

March 9, there was an open house in Fraser Lake and Burns Lake at Lakeside Multi-Plex.

The last two open houses were March 10 in Houston, at the Houston Community Hall; And Smithers at the Old Church.

Guests of the open houses were able to stop in anytime, said Llewellyn. He and other RDBN staff were there to listen to concerns as well as answer questions.

So far, around 75 people have turned out for the open houses that already happened. And a few key concerns were shared.

“Areas of interest vary across communities, but we have consistently heard the following…volunteer clubs would like assistance maintaining outdoor recreation amenities; There is the need for a coordinated approach to recreation provided in the rural area; And there is a need for certain outdoor amenities such as boat launches and active transportation infrastructure,” said Llewellyn.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liquefied petroleum gas was aboard recently derailed train in northern B.C.: TSB
Next story
Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Just Posted

Recreation open houses held in Burns Lake

Recreation open houses held and ongoing

Village of Burns Lake awards contract to Granite Excavating for new buildings

The Village of Burns Lake has approved a contract for Granite Excavating… Continue reading

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Great horned owl in Burns. Lake

The great horned owl, also known as the tiger owl or the… Continue reading

Burns Lake citizens of the decade

The recipients of the 2020 Bill Konkin Citizen(s) of the Decade award… Continue reading

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Aides in the care home where the first Canadian died due to COVID-19 have fallen sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

Most Read