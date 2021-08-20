Recreational salmon season open at Babine Lake

One fish per day now allowed for all fishermen until Sep. 15

As of Aug.18, recreational salmon fishing in Babine Lake is now open until Sep. 15 with a daily limit of one sockeye per day according to a Fisheries and Oceans Canada report. Possession limits are two times the daily limit.

This does not include tributaries as well as waters within a 400 metre radius of the following tributary streams: Morrison Creek, Six Mile Creek, Pierre Creek, Pendleton Creek, Hazelwood Creek, Twain Creek, Tachek Creek, Five Mile Creek, Four Mile Creek, Sockeye Creek, Big Loon Creek, Tsezakwa Creek, and Pinkut Creek. Also closed is east of A line from Gullwing Creek to the south shore of Babine Lake. In the report, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says that barbed hooks are authorized.

Skeena river mainstream waters are open for one fish per day as well until Sep 15. from upstream of the CNR bridge at Terrace to a point above the confluence with the Babine River, and downstream of the CNR bridge. This excludes the Skeena River mainstem waters near the Kitwanga River mouth and also near the Kitsumkalum River mouth.

One sockeye per day is also permitted in the Babine River, but the season only lasts until Aug. 31.

Babine Lake has been open for Lake Babine Nation citizens since Aug. 7, allowing 100 fish per status card.

According to Lake Babine Nation, the required mark for salmon in Babine Lake is 800,000 before allowing recreational fishing. As for commercial fishing season being opened, the mark is 1.05 million salmon. Lake Babine Nation says that it could be opened for commercial fishermen by the end of the month.

If you witness suspicious fishing activity or violation, please call the Fisheries and Ocean Canada 24-hour toll free Observe, Record, Report line at (800) 465-4336.