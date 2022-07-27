Recreational sockeye fishing limit to increase to two fish per day

Fishing enthusiasts will soon get to fish for sockeye salmon on Babine Lake.

As of Aug 1, recreational salmon fishing in Babine Lake will be open until Sept.. 15 with a daily limit of two sockeye per day according to a Fisheries and Oceans Canada report. Possession limits are two times the daily limit.

This does not include tributaries and waters within a 400 m radius of Morrison Creek, Six Mile Creek, Pierre Creek, Pendleton Creek, Hazelwood Creek, Twain Creek, Tachek Creek, Five Mile Creek, Four Mile Creek, Sockeye Creek, Big Loon Creek, Tsezakwa Creek. Recreational fishing for sockeye will also be closed east of a line from Gullwing Creek to the south shore of Babine Lake.

In the report, Fisheries and Oceans Canada has said that barbed hooks are authorized.

For the Skeena River mainstem waters, sockeye fishing will also be open for 2 fish per day limit until Sept. 15, upstream of CNR bridge at Terrace to a point above the confluence with the Babine River. This will exclude Skeena River mainstem waters near the Kitwanga River mouth, from Mill Creek upstream to the Highway 37 bridge, and also the Skeena River mainstem waters within three white triangular fishing boundary signs located at the confluence with the Kispiox River.

Babine River, Fulton River, and Pinkut Creek each will also be open for recreational sockeye salmon fishing with a daily limit of 2 per day.

Recreational fishing for coho, chum and chinook continues to remain closed.

If you witness suspicious fishing activity or violation, please call the Fisheries and Ocean Canada 24-hour toll free Observe, Record, Report line at (800) 465-4336.