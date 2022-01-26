Milk containers will be accepted at recycling depots for a 10 cent deposit refund. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Milk containers will be accepted at recycling depots for a 10 cent deposit refund. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Recycled milk containers getting 10 cent refund

Thanks to province-wide policy changes for recycled materials

As of Feb.1, an amendment to B.C.’s recycling regulation will come into effect, allowing for ready to drink milk, dairy and plant based beverage containers will be accepted at recycling depots for a 10 cent deposit refund.

The Burns Lake Return-It Recycling Depot will of course be included in this new policy.

According to Return-It Owner Chris Beach, this will be a huge benefit to the community.

“Any new containers or products added to the Return-It System reduce the waste stream which helps reduce pollution and reduces the local tax burden to support waste management,” Beach told Lakes District News.

“This will significantly incentivize individuals and institutions to recycle their milk and dairy containers rather than throwing them in the garbage, if they were not willing to make an extra trip to the Burns Lake Transfer Station out of town and utilize the Recycle B.C. program as that’s where milk containers are currently allowed but with no returnable deposit,” he continued.

Ready to drink means that you don’t have to mix it, you just open it up and drink it like water or beer. If you have to mix it there is no returnable deposit available in B.C.

“Please everyone start bringing your containers to the Burns Lake Recycling Depot for 10 cents each – you will be saving the environment, be getting more money back when you recycle, and helping to support local business, charities and employment.

READ MORE: Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction bottle donation project has been a success

READ MORE: Pipeline recycling donation in Burns Lake

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cufflinks, shoes purchased abroad at centre of B.C. legislature clerk fraud trial: Crown
Next story
Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

Just Posted

bptv
Hot topics of the week

Emily Dickson has been announced to Canada’s 2022 Biathlon team for the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
From Omineca Ski Club to Beijing 2022

The Lakes District Health Centre is currently experiencing staffing shortages. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake looking for healthcare recuitment help

Milk containers will be accepted at recycling depots for a 10 cent deposit refund. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Recycled milk containers getting 10 cent refund