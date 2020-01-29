Recycling changes continue in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Return-It Recycling Depot reduced its intake of recyclable materials in June 2019 after a former owner ended a contract with Recycle BC. Chris Beach re-purchased the depot in August and requested to sign a new contract with Recycle BC. (Lakes District News file photo)

Burns Lakers have had to adapt to a series of recycling changes over the past year, and there are two more changes to be aware of.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has removed a waste management bin for industrial, commercial and institutional mixed paper that was located at the Burns Lake Return-It Recycling Depot.

In addition, the RDBN has terminated a contract with the depot for its 3 R’s (reduce, reuse and recycle) funding program. Established in 2009, the program aimed to reduce the amount of waste going to the landfills by supporting local initiatives that promoted recycling.

Depot owner Chris Beach said he was disappointed to see the end of the outdoor commercial paper bin at the depot, but noted that will be the only noticeable change in service, as his business will continue to promote recycling in the area.

Janette Derksen, the RDBN’s deputy director of environmental services, said the funding was discontinued in part due to the “dynamic change” that occurred last summer.

The Burns Lake Return-It Recycling Depot reduced its intake of recyclable materials in June 2019 after its former owner ended a contract with Recycle BC. This meant that items such as paper, glass, plastic and Styrofoam would no longer be accepted.

Four days later, the recycling services previously offered at the depot became available at the Burns Lake Transfer Station, following the signing of a contract between Recycle BC and the RDBN.

Derksen said the decision to discontinue the 3 R’s funding is also aligned with a 2018 RDBN board resolution to eventually cut funding for the program.

She added the RDBN will continue to offer support to divert waste from the landfill through public education efforts.

Recycle BC contract

After Chris Beach re-purchased the Burns Lake Return-It Recycling Depot in August, he requested to sign a new contract with Recycle BC.

But that request is still being processed, said David Lefebvre, a spokesperson for Recycle BC, adding he could not provide a timeline for it.

“As with all requests, we prioritize expressions of interest in our program based first and foremost on which communities would most immediately benefit,” said Lefebvre. “We will consider the Burns Lake Recycle Depot’s request amid the other requests in the province that we are processing.”

Despite the uncertainty with respect to the new contract, Beach said he is confident about the future of his business. He expects that dairy product containers will be added to the beverage deposit return system in the near future.

“We are excited about positive changes coming though,” said Beach, adding that once dairy project containers are added, the depot will accept a considerable portion of what currently constitutes Recycle BC products.

“The Burns Lake Recycling Depot will continue to adapt, add and expand as many recycling programs as possible going forward,” Beach added.