Recycling donation from Burns Lake community

The Link Food Bank as well the Lakes Animal Friendship Society each received a $3,000 cheque from the recycling depot as a donation. The money comes from each non-profit’s account with the depot. How it works is that the community at large donates empty containers throughout the year to accounts within the depot. The bottles are sorted by recycling depot employees, and all the proceeds from the collected bottles goes to the recipient of the account. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)