Recycling donation from Burns Lake community

papc
animal

The Link Food Bank as well the Lakes Animal Friendship Society each received a $3,000 cheque from the recycling depot as a donation. The money comes from each non-profit’s account with the depot. How it works is that the community at large donates empty containers throughout the year to accounts within the depot. The bottles are sorted by recycling depot employees, and all the proceeds from the collected bottles goes to the recipient of the account. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Some British Columbians aren’t ready for a post-COVID ‘normal’ social life
Next story
B.C.’s vaccine card expected to extend past January; officials look at medical exemptions

Just Posted

An aerial view of crews working on the cellular tower site in Seaton near Witset (Moricetown) in northwest B.C. (Submitted photo/Rogers Communications)
Rogers breaks ground with first cellular tower in Highway 16 connectivity project

tree
Seniors tree at Wild Roots and IDA

hot topics
Hot Topics for Dec. 15

Northern Health says that side effects to the booster shot should be similar to the first two doses. (File photo/Black Press)
Side effects to COVID-19 booster shots