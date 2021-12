On Dec. 11, the Red Apple store in Burns Lake hosted a charity event to collect cash and toy donations, which were collected by local RCMP and fire fighters and given to The Link’s season of giving campaign. According to Red Apple representatives, a total of $5,480 was raised in cash and toy donations combined, far surpassing the initial goal set at $4,000. A police cruiser and a firetruck were both filled with all the toys. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)