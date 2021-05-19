The mural next to Red Apple will be renewed with a new design by September this year. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The mural next to Red Apple will be renewed with a new design by September this year. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Red Apple Mural awarded to Lakes Artisan Cooperative

Steve Wilejto will be working on the mural

The village council has awarded the contract for the first mural project in the village.

“Council awarded Lakes Artisan Cooperative the winner of the mural project for the Red Apple wall. Steve Wilejto is our executive artist and his design was chosen. That’s all we know so far,” said Beate Marquardt, one of the founding members and artisans of the cooperative.

In an April council meeting, the village zeroed in on two locations for the mural project— the first would be to replace the current mural next to Red Apple and the other would be a new mural on the Lakes Artisan Centre building, both located on Hwy. 16.

“We are very excited to incorporate our community’s branding initiative into this mural project,” said Worthing, adding that the proponents were asked to propose any theme that included any of the following themes—land of opportunity, tight-kinit community, healthy outdoor living and hub for creativity.

Additional details on what Wilejto’s design will be and who the other mural projects have been awarded to, are yet to be released by the village.

Last year, the Lakes Artisan Centre cooperative completed 10 years at their current location. They however requested the village for a rent reduction as it became increasingly difficulty to cover their overhead expenses including the rent, the electricity, interac charges and other miscellaneous charges to keep their doors open. The village in turn had proposed alternatives of which one was to potentially do the commissioned mural work.

READ MORE: Lakes Artisan Centre in Burns Lake to remain open

“The Lakes Artisan Cooperative will be paid for administrative costs like writing the proposal, meeting with artists, jurying and changing the design, costing all the works and materials etc.,” said Marquardt. This money will help the cooperative with approximately six months of rent.

The artisan centre also has a new member this year taking the total to eight members and one associate. The cooperative members will now be meeting with the village staff to work out the details of the upcoming mural project.

This project, part of the BC Rural Divided Grant, was delayed due to COVID and is finally set to be completed by Sept. 1 of this year.

ALSO READ: Village accepting proposals for murals

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Just Posted

Burns Lake local Wren Gilgan, captured this Bear family after their winter snooze in the woods near the community. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
Bear-attractant management, a province-wide priority

Black bears awake from winter slumber

Snowfall warning. (Weather Canada photo/Lakes District News)
Snowfall warning for Lakes District

Prepare for changing and deteriorating travel conditions

MLA John Rustad in Victoria May 17, 2018. Photography by John Lehmann
North could suffer from potential boundary changes, says Liberal MLA

Fewer seats would hamper representation

Burns Lake Community Garden. (Burns Lake Community Garden photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Community Garden sees rise in vandalism

Urges community to stay vigilant

Students hand-made three birdhouses and painted them for the garden. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)
William Konkin Elementary students build birdhouses for the LINK garden

Part of the school’s kindness project

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Names of those aboard the ship are seen at Komagata Maru monument in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The City of Vancouver has issued an apology for its racist role in denying entry to 376 passengers aboard a ship that was forced to return to India over a century ago. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says discrimination by the city had “cruel effects” on the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims aboard the Komagata Maru, which arrived in Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says sorry for city’s role in turning away South Asians in 1914

Kennedy Stewart has declared May 23 as the annual Komagata Maru Day of Remembrance

A crew of WestCoast WILD Adventures employees tackled an onslaught of litter left at the ‘Locks of Love’ fence at Wally Creek on May 2. (Anne-Marie Gosselin photo)
Litter woes consume popular ‘Locks of Love’ fence on B.C.’s Pacific Rim

Popular view spot near Tofino plagued by people hanging masks and other unwanted garbage

Vincent Doumeizel, senior advisor at the United Nations Global Compact on Oceans, as well as director for the Food Programme for the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, pulls up some sugar kelp seaweed off the French coast in April 2020. He was the keynote speaker during the opening ceremony of the inaugural Seaweed Days Festival. (Vincent Doumeizel/Submitted)
Let’s hear it for seaweed: slimy, unsexy and the world’s greatest untapped food source

Experts talks emerging industry’s challenges and potential at Sidney inaugural Seawood Days Festival

Troy Patterson, a Cadboro Bay 15-year-old, got a virtual meeting with B.C.’s environment minister months after he started an online petition calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s 23,000-name Coastal GasLink petition gets him an audience with the minister

15-year-old Saanich high school student and George Heyman discussed project for about 30 minutes

Most Read