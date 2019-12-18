Red Apple’s toy drive brings Burns Lakers together

Burns Lake had a successful day of giving on Dec. 7. The Red Apple held its annual toy drive while the Burns Lake RCMP held their annual ‘cram the cruiser’ campaign. Just over $5,000 worth of toys was bought and donated to The Link Food Centre for its secret Santa’s workshop. In addition, Red Apple donated 10 per cent of its toy sales that day. Many organizations helped out, including the Burns Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Lakes District Choir and Lakes District News. Red Apple’s store manager Rebecca Palmer said, “There was a time when I was barely getting by. There was a knock at the door and people came in with presents and food for Christmas dinner for my children and me. I will never forget that feeling. Those donations years ago that I received impacted me and my life. That is why this event is so important to me, and why I will be forever grateful to everyone who helped make it happen, and to everyone who donated.” (Submitted photos)

 

Red Apple's toy drive brings Burns Lakers together

