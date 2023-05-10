Red Dress Day

Red Dress Day in Burns Lake

On May 5 residents in Burns Lake and the Southside came out to show their support for Red Dress Day in recognition of National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. (Jessi Jack photos/Lakes District News)

 

Red Dress Day

Dozens of Cache Creek properties on evacuation order as Bonaparte River rises

