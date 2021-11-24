Red Johnson Trail in Burns Lake

A preview in case you would like to see one of the wonderful trails Burns Lake has to offer. The trail starts at the end of the Ridler FSR road, where the provincial campground was going to be. The trail is amazing and gets lots of use. It’s an 8 km loop and has a couple shelters and outhouses along the way along picnic tables. (Wren Gilgan photos/Lakes District News)
