RedRover talks animal care

Nicole Forsyth, Executive Director of RedRover, spoke in the Burns Lake Public Library on May 28 about the animal rescue organization’s programs aimed at helping animals and families. Volunteers with the Sacramento-based organization help provide care for animals – including veterinary care – and support for families. It also deploys personnel to help animals in disaster situations, such as the wildfires in California last year. Since it formed in 1987, RedRover has been deployed 188 times to disasters. It mostly works in the United States but does some work in Ontario and wants to branch out further into Canada. The project was sponsored by the Lakes Animal Friendship Society. (Blair McBride photos)

 

Angelika Posselt receives award

