The Clarke Creek wildfire has been improving because of favourable weather conditions. (Debra Stephens/Facebook)

BREAKING: Lake Country wildfire being held

Some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts on Wednesday afternoon

UPDATE 10 a.m.

The Clarke Creek fire that threatened Lake Country is officially being held.

The wildfire isn’t expected to grow beyond its current size of 370 hectares.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

Original

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country continues to burn into Thursday but has shown low fire activity the last few days.

The fire has been burning at a rank 1. Because of this, on Wednesday afternoon, some evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation alerts. This means these residents can return to their homes but most still be ready to leave at a moment’s notice if there is increased fire activity.

The full list of evacuation orders and alerts, as well as a map to see where the borders of the zones are, can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (COEOC) website cordemergency.ca/map.

Clarke Creek continues to sit at 370 hectares and remains out of control.

The Clarke Creek wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

COEOC will provide an update on the three Central Okanagan wildfires at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

