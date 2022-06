Reginal District of Bulkley Nechako funding in Burns Lake

At The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako regular committee meeting held May 12 it was recommend that the board approve the following applications for COVID-19 Relief Funds: -Electoral Area “B” (Burns Lake Rural) -Lakes District Film Appreciation Society – Insurance, Utilities – $6,002 -Electoral Area “D” (Fraser Lake Rural) -Fraser Lake Saddle Club – Insurance, Utilities – $2,451 -Electoral Area “E” (Francois/Ootsa Lake Rural) -Lakes District Film Appreciation Society – Insurance, Utilities – $6,002.