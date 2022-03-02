Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako 2022 parks and trail budget

The RDBN had a surplus from the 2021 parks and trails budget. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) received the parks and trail budgets for 2022.

According to the report, approximately $75,500 of staff time and $30,500 of staff benefits and expenses are estimated to be spent on Parks and Trails in 2022, which will be divided by five Electoral Areas. Of the total amount, 30 per cent is estimated to be utilized in Area A in Smithers, 20 per cent in Area G in Houston, 30 per cent in Areas B and E in Burns Lake and Francois Lake, and 20 per cent in Area C in Fort St. James.

These amounts are based on the development of general policies and on identifying future on the ground projects. Capital projects that are planned include a Highway 16 bike connector trail in Area A , as well as beach and parking lot Development and hospital point development in Areas B and E.

In addition, a parks and trail master plan is planned to be complete all three areas.

The report indicated a surplus from 2021 that totals $49,039 for Area A, $28,419 for Areas B and E, $3,543 for Area C and $4,045 for Area G. The surplus from 2021 has been placed in operational reserves for each Electoral Area.

New cannabis and liquor licensing policy

The RDBN has adopted a new cannabis and liquor licensing policy, which establishes the process for review of alcohol and cannabis license application referrals that the RDBN may receive from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

This policy is updated to accommodate cannabis referral under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act (2018), and changes to the liquor license categories in the Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation (2021). The policy replaces the RDBN’s previous one from 2003.

The application fee costs $700 for both a non-medical cannabis retail license referral as well as a liquor primary license referral. Upon accepting an application, the RDBN planning department staff will refer the application and undertake public input. The RDBN may require additional consultation at its discretion.

